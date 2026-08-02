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Pontiff highlights Portiuncula indulgence

August 02, 2026

Pope Leo XIV today drew attention to the Portiuncula (Porziuncola) indulgence, which may be gained after noon on August 1, or anytime on August 2 (norm 33 and N14).

“In these days the ‘Pardon of Assisi’ is celebrated,” Pope Leo said at the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address. “Saint Francis obtained this Indulgence from Pope Honorius III in 1216, having been inspired—while praying at the Porziuncola—by a vision of Jesus and Mary surrounded by angels.”

“Let us thank the Lord for this great gift and treasure it, especially in this eighth centenary year of the Transitus of the Poor Man of Assisi, who died at the Porziuncola on 3 October 1226,” the Pontiff added.

 

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