Catholic World News

Anti-Catholic hate crimes decline in Canada

August 01, 2026

» Continue to this story on Government of Canada

CWN Editor's Note: Anti-Catholic hate crimes reported to Canadian police declined 39% in 2025, according data released by the Canadian government on July 22.

Anti-Catholic hate crimes in Canada have fallen three out of the past four years: there were 155 in 2021, 52 in 2022, 49 in 2023, 59 in 2024, and 36 in 2025.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Sat1 August
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Alphonsus Liguori, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Image for Memorial of St. Alphonsus Liguori, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Today is the Memorial of St. Alphonsus de Liguori (1696-1787). Alphonsus was a great preacher of the Gospel to the poor. His charity and apostolic spirit led him to found the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer to carry on this work. He sent his Redemptorists, as our Lord did the Apostles, into the…

Learn more about this day.

August Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: