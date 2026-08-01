Catholic World News

USCCB posts ‘Building Evidence to Strengthen Families’

August 01, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops this week posted “Building Evidence to Strengthen Families: Charting a Resource Agenda,” a 28-page resource published in September by Melissa S. Kearney and Alden Barson of the University of Notre Dame’s Department of Economics.

“An extensive body of evidence from across academic disciplines shows that in general, children do best when they grow up in a stable, married-parent home,” said the authors. “This paper lays out an initial framework for a research agenda focused on building evidence about how to promote stable, married-parent families and how to improve family outcomes for those outside such an arrangement.”

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