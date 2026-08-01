Catholic World News

APSA announces growth in net assets to $3.1 billion; profit decreases

August 01, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA) announced an €89 million ($102.6M) growth in net assets in 2025, to €2.686 billion ($3.10B).

APSA also reported a profit of €22.8 million ($26.3 million) in 2025—down from €62.2 million the previous year—allowing APSA to contribute €22.7 million ($26.2 million) to the operations of the Roman Curia.

“The comparison with the €62.2 million recorded in 2024 must be viewed in the proper perspective,” said Archbishop Giordano Piccinotti, APSA’s president. “The previous year was an extraordinary one that cannot be repeated, characterized by proceeds linked to the restructuring of the investment portfolio. By contrast, 2025 represents a return to ordinary operating conditions, and in this context the indicators are positive.”

Vatican News reported that APSA “manages 4,281 real estate units, to which are added around 1,200 units abroad—in London, Paris, Geneva and Lausanne—through wholly owned companies.”

APSA’s responsibilities, including real estate management and financial services, are outlined in articles 219-221 of Praedicate Evangelium, the 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia.

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