Catholic World News

1 year to World Youth Day 2027

August 01, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

CWN Editor's Note: The Local Organizing Committee for the 2027 World Youth Day in Seoul, South Korea, announced that it is “moving preparations from groundwork to full implementation across international cooperation, pilgrim services, accommodation, transportation, safety, medical care and communications.”

“With one year to go until the start of World Youth Day Seoul 2027, the young people who will be traveling to Korea alongside their pastors are increasingly at the heart of the preparations for the event,” said Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.

In 1985, Pope St. John Paul II announced the annual celebration of World Youth Day in the dioceses of the world. In addition, World Youth Days have been celebrated internationally every few years—most recently, in Lisbon, Portugal (2023).

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