Catholic World News

World Armenian Catholic Youth Days begin in Lebanon

August 01, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian, I.C.P.B., the head of the Armenian Catholic Church, celebrated the opening Mass at the World Armenian Catholic Youth Days in Lebanon.

The event, which has attracted 250 Armenian Catholic youth from around the world, began on July 29 and will conclude on August 3. The theme is “One Heart in Christ.”

The Armenian Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.

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