Catholic World News

The Redemptorists: a numerical overview

August 01, 2026

Today is the memorial of St. Alphonsus Liguori (1696-1787), the founder of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer (Redemptorists).

According to the online edition of the Annuario Pontificio, the institute had 4,473 members, 3,475 of them priests, in 2024. Founded in 1732 and approved in 1749, the Redemptorists have 698 religious houses.

Following periods of division and reunion, the order grew to 4,069 members (2,085 of them priests) in 1910 and 9,450 members in 1963. The number of Redemptorists declined to 8,095 in 1971, 6,888 in 1977, 6,213 in 1990, 5,773 in 2000, 5,406 in 2010, and 4,910 in 2020.

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