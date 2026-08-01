Catholic World News

Pope promulgates new Fundamental Law for Vatican City State, the 4th since 1929

August 01, 2026

Pope Leo XIV promulgated a new Fundamental Law of Vatican City State (unofficial translation) on July 31. In doing so, he replaced the Fundamental Law promulgated by Pope Francis in 2023, which included a controversial phrase in its preamble.

In the years since Italy recognized the Vatican City State in the Lateran Treaty (1929), there have been only four versions of the Fundamental Law, which is akin to a constitution: 1929 (21 articles), 2000 (20 articles), 2023 (24 articles), and 2026 (25 articles).

Echoing the earlier versions, Article 1 of the 2026 Fundamental Law states that “the Supreme Pontiff, Sovereign of Vatican City State, possesses the fullness of governing power, which includes legislative, executive, and judicial power.”

Pope Leo’s preamble, explanatory note

In his preamble to the Fundamental Law, Pope Leo stated:

The need to take into account new requirements of governance and certain important normative modifications that have occurred over the course of recent years prompts the issuance of a new Fundamental Law. This Law—which by its nature serves to give a constitutive character to Vatican City State, established by the Lateran Treaty as a tool to ensure the absolute and visible independence of the Holy See and to guarantee its indisputable sovereignty even in the international realm—confirms and integrates the aforementioned modifications. Placed as the foundation and reference for all other norms and regulations in the State, the Fundamental Law reaffirms the singular peculiarity and autonomy of the Vatican legal system and the task of the Governorate, which contributes to the proper mission of the State and is at the service of the Successor of Peter, to whom it directly answers. As in the past, to the Governing Bodies and to those who, with different functions of responsibility and animated by a true ecclesial spirit, stably carry out their service for the State, is conferred the exercise of all consequent power within the territory defined by the Lateran Treaty and in the properties and areas where institutions of the State or of the Holy See operate and where, by virtue of international law, personal and functional guarantees and immunities are in force. Consequently, with the fullness of sovereign authority and certain knowledge, I establish and ordain the following, to be observed as the Fundamental Law of the State.

The Governorate of the Vatican City State, in an explanatory note, stated that the new Fundamental Law takes into account “new governance requirements and a number of significant legislative changes that have taken place in recent years,” particularly Pope Leo’s November 2025 amendment to the 2023 Fundamental Law. That amendment acknowledged that non-cardinals may serve as president.

The explanatory note also noted that the new Fundamental Law clarifies the duties of the president and secretary-general. The current president is Sister Raffaella Petrini, F.S.E.; the current secretaries-general are Archbishop Emilio Nappa and Giuseppe Puglisi-Alibrandi, the latter a lawyer (organization chart).

2023 preamble

Pope Francis’s preamble to the 2023 Fundamental Law began with the words, “Called to exercise, by virtue of the Petrine office, sovereign powers also over Vatican City State ...”

Pope Francis’s decision to link his temporal authority over the Vatican City State to the Petrine office established by Christ sparked controversy. The phrase does not appear in the 2026 document.

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