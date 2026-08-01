Catholic World News

Pope Leo’s prayer intention and video for August: for evangelization in the city

August 01, 2026

Pope Leo XIV’s prayer intention for August 2026 is “let us pray that in large cities often marked by anonymity and loneliness we find new ways to proclaim the Gospel, discovering creative paths to build community.”

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, which disseminates the monthly papal prayer intention, released a video associated with the intention. In the video, Pope Leo prayed:

Lord Jesus, Good Shepherd, You walk through our streets and squares, enter tall buildings and humble neighborhoods, and silently accompany millions who seek meaning amid noise and haste. You know, Lord, the heart of the city: its lights and shadows, its noise and loneliness. We know that cities are called to be places of freedom and opportunity, but they can also become spaces of anonymity and isolation. That’s why today we ask You for a renewed gaze, able to discover in urban life fertile ground for proclaiming your Gospel. Give us a creative and deep faith, that doesn’t remain in words, but becomes flesh through simple and loving gestures. Make us a Church that goes forth, able to reach out to the peripheries, to console those who are lonely, and to sow fraternity and connection instead of giving in to indifference. Lord, may our urban communities be open and welcoming homes, places where hope is shared, where no one feels invisible, and where the joy of your Gospel shines in the hidden lives of so many brothers and sisters. Make us your witnesses in the city, bold and creative missionaries, who proclaim your Love with their lives—a Love capable of overcoming haste, noise, and anonymity. Amen.

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