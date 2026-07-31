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Vatican prefect discusses prayer life, fidelity to Scripture and Tradition

July 31, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The new prefect of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts said in an interview that his dicastery’s work “must always remain faithful to Sacred Scripture and the living Tradition of the Church.”

“Because the law of the Church touches the faith and daily lives of all the faithful, the responsibility entrusted to us is a significant one,” said Archbishop Anthony Randazzo. “My hope is that everything we place before Pope Leo for his consideration will be faithful to the Gospel, just in its application and always marked by compassion.”

In response to a question, the prelate also discussed his life of prayer:

For me, that begins each day with time spent reading and praying with the Word of God. It is sustained through the daily celebration of the Holy Mass, regular reception of the Sacrament of Penance, and a rich devotional life in the company of Our Lady and the saints.



Personally, I find great strength and consolation in praying the Rosary, meditating on the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ through the intercession of Mary. Those moments of prayer continually remind me that everything I do must begin and end with Christ.



I also firmly believe that I cannot devote myself to canon law unless I have first been nourished by the Gospel, because the law of the Church is never an end in itself; it is always at the service of the Gospel and the salvation of souls.

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