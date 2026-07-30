Catholic World News

Continuing Irish diocesan consolidations, Pope unites 2 dioceses in persona episcopi

July 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appointed Bishop Gerard Nash of Ferns, Ireland, as the bishop of Ossory, and in doing so united the two dioceses in persona episcopi (in the person of the bishop).

Four pairs out of Ireland’s 26 dioceses are now united in persona episcopi. According to the online Annuario Pontificio, the Diocese of Ferns. founded c. 500, has 111,079 Catholics and 49 parishes. The Diocese of Ossory, founded in 549, has 82,101 Catholics and 42 parishes.

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