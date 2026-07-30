Catholic World News

Talitha Kum releases report on anti-trafficking efforts

July 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Talitha Kum, an international network of consecrated religious against human trafficking, released its 2025 annual report.

“Today, Talitha Kum is a global network of 68 national networks present in 113 countries, strengthening both our local presence and our collective global response,” said Sister Abby Avelino, M.M., the network’s international coordinator. “In 2025, Talitha Kum reached more than 1.2 million people through prevention, protection, survivor accompaniment, advocacy, formation, and capacity-building initiatives.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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