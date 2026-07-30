Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for greater investment in affordable housing

July 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting on the New Urban Agenda, a Vatican diplomat emphasized the centrality of the human person and called for greater investment in affordable housing in order to address homelessness.

“Urban development cannot be measured solely by the height of its buildings or the strength of its economy, but above all by its ability to enable every person to flourish by participating fully in society and contributing to the common good,” Msgr. Robert Murphy, interim chargé d’affaires of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations, said on July 28.

“Among the many challenges facing urban development, homelessness undoubtedly stands out as a grave affront to human dignity,” Msgr. Murphy continued. “In this regard, the Delegation of the Holy See encourages greater investment in affordable and adequate housing, as well as integrated social services.”

The diplomat added:

Urban planning should also address the root causes of homelessness, such as poverty, unemployment, drug addiction, mental health issues, family breakdown, displacement and conflict. These efforts must be developed through the meaningful participation of local communities, civil society, faith-based organizations and those individuals with lived experience of homelessness, whose involvement could be essential for shaping effective and lasting policies.

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