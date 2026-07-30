Catholic World News

Gaza parish priest says humanitarian crisis is disastrous

July 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The pastor of Gaza’s sole Catholic parish said that “when people say the situation here is disastrous, believe me: it truly is disastrous, if not deserving of an even stronger descriptor.”

Father Gabriel Romanelli, I.V.E., told the SIR news agency that “is needed to reach a hospital, a workplace, or a school, or to visit the sick and deliver aid.” However, diesel, he says, costs $13 per liter ($49 per gallon), and a donkey costs between $16,000 and $17,000.

“People are living with nothing,” he added. “Reconstruction efforts are certainly needed, but so are all the essentials for daily life.”

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