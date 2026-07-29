Catholic World News

Another bishop appointed, consecrated in China

July 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office announced today that Father Francis Xavier Duan Yongkun, 45, was consecrated coadjutor bishop of Bameng, China, earlier today. Bameng is located in Inner Mongolia (map).

Typically, the Holy See Press Office announces a bishop’s appointment, rather than his consecration. In announcing the prelate’s consecration, the press office stated that Pope Leo, “having approved his candidacy within the framework of the Provisional Agreement between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China,” made the appointment on June 15.

Today’s announcement and episcopal consecration followed a similar announcement and consecration on July 22.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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