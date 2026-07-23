Catholic World News

Bishop appointed, consecrated in China

July 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office announced the July 22 consecration of Father Joseph Chang Yanfeng, 42, as bishop of Chifeng, China.

Typically, the Holy See Press Office announces a bishop’s appointment, rather than his consecration. In announcing the prelate’s consecration, the press office stated that Pope Leo, “having approved his candidature within the framework of the Provisional Agreement between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China,” made the appointment on June 15.

The principal celebrant at Bishop Chang’s episcopal ordination Mass was Bishop Meng Qinglu of Hohhot, vice chairman of the government-controlled Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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