Catholic World News

Vandalism, burglary at Melkite Catholic Patriarchate

July 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on Syriac Press

CWN Editor's Note: The office of the Patriarchate of the Melkite Catholic Church, headquartered in Damascus, Syria, was vandalized during a July 28 burglary.

“Unidentified individuals entered the Patriarchate’s Olive Church [the Patriarch’s cathedral] during the early morning hours, stealing items from the Vicar’s Office before intentionally damaging the premises and destroying a number of furnishings and other belongings inside the building,” Syriac Press reported.

The Melkite Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.

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