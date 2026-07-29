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Santa Fe archbishop defends mosque construction, condemns anti-Muslim sentiment

July 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Santa Fe

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Santa Fe, New Mexico, issued a statement defending the right of Muslims to construct a mosque in Albuquerque.

“As Archbishop of Santa Fe and a resident of Albuquerque, I feel compelled to speak clearly and pastorally: our Muslim neighbors have the same God-given and constitutionally protected right to worship freely as every other faith community, including our own,” Archbishop John Wester said in a July 27 statement. “Defending that right is not only a civic duty but a core element of Catholic teaching.”

“I must also speak plainly: anti-Muslim sentiment has no place in the heart of a Christian,” Archbishop Wester added. “Any hostility toward Muslims—whether expressed through rhetoric, suspicion, or opposition to their places of worship—is incompatible with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, who commands us to love our neighbor without exception.”

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