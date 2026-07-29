Catholic World News

Papal message encourages wise, responsible reflection on AI

July 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal de Chile

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in Pope Leo’s name to the president of the Episcopal Conference of Chile, on the occasion of a seminar on the challenges of artificial intelligence.

Cardinal Parolin wrote that Pope Leo encouraged participants to foster “a communication that, in the face of the new opportunities offered by technological development, knows how to safeguard the dignity of the human person and place every tool at the service of truth and the common good.”

“Likewise, he asks the Holy Spirit to enlighten their reflections and help them face the challenges of artificial intelligence with wisdom and responsibility, so that ecclesial communication may foster encounter among people and contribute to the proclamation of the Gospel,” Cardinal Parolin added.

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