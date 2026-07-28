Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper devotes 4 articles to Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey

July 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted four articles in its July 27 edition to Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey.

The articles included one written by the newspaper’s director, Andrea Monda; another by Gaetano Vallini, the paper’s second-ranking staff member; a third by Italian journalist Sergio Valzania; and a fourth by Vatican News journalist Amedeo Lomonaco, who compiled references by the last four popes to Homer’s epic.

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