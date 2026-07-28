Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller raps SSPX, German dissenters

July 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a wide-ranging interview, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (2012-17), criticized the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) and German dissenters from Catholic teaching.

Referring to the SSPX, Cardinal Müller said:

This group is saying: “We are the best Catholics and therefore we have the right to defend ourselves against the Pope.” This is the deepest destruction of the principle of catholicity. Luther also said: “I am Catholic and the last interpretation of the Gospel belongs to me, not to the Pope.” That’s the typical Protestant attitude.

“In Germany we have the Central Committee of German Catholics, which is a group of ideologues—not all, surely, but certainly the leaders,” the prelate added. “They want to have another Church according to their ideas coming out of woke ideology and feminism.”

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