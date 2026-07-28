Catholic World News

Migne’s edition of the Greek and Latin Fathers being translated into English

July 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on Migne.app

CWN Editor's Note: The 387-volume Patrologiae Cursus Completus (Complete Course of Patrology), a famed edition of the Greek and Latin Fathers published by Father Jacques-Paul Migne (1800-1875), is being translated into English and published online.

Created earlier this month, the website Migne.app is the work of Wroot Press and Wilson Pruitt, a Methodist pastor in Texas. Pruitt has also been translating the Acta Sanctorum, a famed collection of saints’ lives begun in the seventeenth century.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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