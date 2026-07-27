Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper shines spotlight on Afghan floods

July 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its July 25 edition to flooding in Afghanistan.

“The flood emergency demonstrates once again just how closely environmental and humanitarian crises are linked,” staff journalist Francesco Citterich reported. “When an already vulnerable region is struck by an extreme event, the consequences fall most heavily on the poorest segments of the population, who lack safeguards and the means to rebuild.”

“For Afghanistan, the immediate priority remains saving lives and delivering aid, but it will be equally necessary to support reconstruction and strengthen the country’s capacity to handle future emergencies,” he added.

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