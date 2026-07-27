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Major restoration in Minneapolis aims to renew ‘every square inch’ of country’s oldest basilica

July 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: The Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is undergoing a $50-million restoration that includes stained-glass preservation, replastering, and masonry and roof repairs.

Pope Pius XI designated the church as a basilica in 1926—the first of over 90 churches in the United States to receive the honor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Mon27 July
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

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The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Pantaleon (d. 305), one of the Fourteen Holy Helpers, was a physician, who practiced without payment, and who was martyred under Diocletian. His cultus is primarily connected with…

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