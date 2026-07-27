Catholic World News

Major restoration in Minneapolis aims to renew ‘every square inch’ of country’s oldest basilica

July 27, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is undergoing a $50-million restoration that includes stained-glass preservation, replastering, and masonry and roof repairs.

Pope Pius XI designated the church as a basilica in 1926—the first of over 90 churches in the United States to receive the honor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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