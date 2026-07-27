Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop laments Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

July 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Nigeria Catholic Network

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian prelate lamented the prospect of the election of a Muslim president and Muslim vice president in 2027, as was the case in 2023.

“Presenting this ticket is a slap on the face of Christians in Nigeria; the implication is that the [ruling] party cannot find any Christian worthy to vie for the vice presidential ticket,” Auxiliary Bishop Ernest Obodo of Enugu said in his capacity as chairman of the Enugu State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

The nation of 243 million (map), the most populous in Africa and sixth most populous in the world, is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

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