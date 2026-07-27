Catholic World News

East African bishops commit to stronger youth formation, mental health support

July 27, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of their weeklong meeting, the bishops of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA) adopted ten pastoral priorities on July 26, including strengthening youth chaplaincies and mental health support, deepening catechesis, transparent leadership, and forming digital missionaries.

The theme of the plenary assembly—the 21st since AMECEA’s founding in 1961—was “AMECEA’s Synodal Journey with Young People: Building Bridges of Communion, Hope, Justice and Good Governance.”

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