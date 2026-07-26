Catholic World News

Pope renews appeal for peace in Holy Land, Middle East

July 26, 2026

At the conclusion of today’s Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV renewed his appeal for peace in the Holy Land and throughout the Middle East.

“I continue to follow with deep concern the ongoing and escalating violence in the Holy Land, where, in recent days, many civilians, both in the West Bank and in Gaza, have once again fallen victim,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in Liberty Square in Castel Gandolfo. “I make a heartfelt appeal for a return to negotiations to achieve a just political solution, founded on the equal dignity and equal rights of every human person.”

“At the same time, I urge the rejection of further military actions and unilateral decisions, especially those that violate the respect for and the status quo of the holy places of every religion,” the Pope continued. “I likewise renew my plea regarding the situation throughout the Middle East, where the intensification of military operations has again wreaked violence and destruction, endangering the lives of countless civilians and further aggravating the shortages of drinking water and electricity.”

The Pontiff added:

From the depths of my heart, I exhort all parties involved to suspend the attacks and urgently reopen paths of dialogue and diplomacy, so that the longed-for peace for the entire region may be achieved without delay. Let us continue to pray for all those peoples throughout the world who are suffering because of war. May the Lord touch the hearts and enlighten the minds of those in power, so that reconciliation and peace may soon prevail.

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