Catholic World News

USCCB releases resources for September 9 national prayer day

July 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The U.S. bishops’ Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation released prayer resources, including a holy hour against racism, ahead of September 9, since 2016 the National Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities.

The materials, according to the subcommittee, “support Catholics in seeking the conversion of hearts and to address the sin of racism. These materials are designed to guide parishes and individuals in meaningful prayer and reflection, especially on September 9th, the Feast of St. Peter Claver, and throughout the year.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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