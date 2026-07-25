Catholic World News

In 20 years, 91 monasteries have closed in France

July 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Over the past two decades, 91 men’s and women’s monasteries have closed in France, according to a study conducted by sociologist Isabelle Jonveaux of the University of Fribourg, Switzerland.

According to the study:

34% of monasteries whose liturgy is celebrated in French have closed

19% of monasteries whose liturgy is celebrated in French and Latin have closed

0% of monasteries whose liturgy is celebrated in Latin (whether in the ordinary or extraordinary form) have closed

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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