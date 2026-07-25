In 20 years, 91 monasteries have closed in France
July 25, 2026
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CWN Editor's Note: Over the past two decades, 91 men’s and women’s monasteries have closed in France, according to a study conducted by sociologist Isabelle Jonveaux of the University of Fribourg, Switzerland.
According to the study:
- 34% of monasteries whose liturgy is celebrated in French have closed
- 19% of monasteries whose liturgy is celebrated in French and Latin have closed
- 0% of monasteries whose liturgy is celebrated in Latin (whether in the ordinary or extraordinary form) have closed
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