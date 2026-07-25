Catholic World News

New Mexico man charged with pulling gun amid priest’s argument with his girlfriend

July 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A New Mexico man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after he reportedly pulled a gun amid a priest’s argument with his girlfriend.

Father Vincent Paul Chavez of the Shrine of the Little Flower in Albuquerque had engaged in a public dispute with a woman over ICE and the approval of a mosque in the area—with the priest going so far as to post the message “Racism, grave sin against God’s love, Katrina G” on the church’s outdoor sign.

During an argument with the woman outside the church, Father Chavez recalled saying, “Katrina, I know you’re a follower of Jesus, as I am. I know for myself I would not want to hear from our Lord Jesus, ‘Out of my sight, you condemned into that eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels,’ because of your racism.”

When the woman’s boyfriend came with a gun, Father Chavez recalled saying, “Shoot me. I don’t care. I’m ready to go. We have a good God over here.”

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