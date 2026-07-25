Catholic World News

Cardinal Grech calls on Asian dioceses to be synodal

July 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary general of the General Secretariat of the Synod, called upon Asian dioceses to become more synodal with a view to exchanging their gifts with other dioceses in the universal Church.

“If a local church fails to contribute, it deprives the universal Church of something vital,” Cardinal Grech told the plenary assembly of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, which is taking place in Jakarta, Indonesia. “It is not a matter of talking about synodality, but of seeking how to live it in the ordinary life of our Churches.”

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