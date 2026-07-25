Catholic World News

Promote a Eucharistic spirituality, Pope tells Asia’s bishops

July 25, 2026

In a video message released today, Pope Leo XIV asked the bishops of Asia to promote a Eucharistic spirituality.

The Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) has gathered in Jakarta, Indonesia, for a weeklong plenary assembly, the twelfth such meeting since the FABC was founded in 1970.

Speaking in English, Pope Leo told the assembled bishops that “as his disciples today, we know that Jesus is not only the source of our communion with God, but also with one another. Indeed, in the recently published Encyclical Letter, Magnifica Humanitas, I wrote that Christian solidarity finds its source in the mystery of Christ and emerges from our communion in the sacraments, particularly the Eucharist.”

“For this reason, I would like to encourage you to continue to promote a Eucharistic spirituality within your local Churches, that is, a spirituality of ecclesial unity grounded in the charity that flows from the gift of our Lord in the Eucharist,” the Pope continued. “In this way, it is my hope that the bonds of communion within and between the local Churches will be strengthened and become an ever greater sign of God’s presence in your various countries, which in turn will help you be bridge-builders together throughout Asia.”

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