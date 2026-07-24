Catholic World News

Missouri’s bishops discourage elimination of state income tax

July 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph

CWN Editor's Note: Missouri’s bishops issued a statement discouraging the faithful from voting for Amendment 5, a ballot initiative that would eliminate the state income tax and raise sales taxes.

“While the Church does not prescribe any particular tax model, she teaches that every system of taxation must serve the common good, be guided by justice and equity, and take into account each person’s ability to contribute,” the bishops of the state’s four dioceses said. “Tax systems that rely heavily on regressive forms of taxation, such as sales taxes, should be approached with prudence because they can place a disproportionate burden on those with lower incomes.”

While conceding that the amendment’s supporters have “legitimate considerations,” the bishops said that such considerations ‘should be weighed alongside the potential effects on those who are most vulnerable.”

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