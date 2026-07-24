Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper shines spotlight on disappearances in Mexican state

July 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted a prominent front-page article in its July 23 edition to the 4,281 people who have disappeared in the Mexican state of Chihuahua.

“Ciudad Juárez [the state’s largest city] holds the record for victims of enforced disappearance in the state of Chihuahua,” the newspaper reported, as it cited data from a report published by the Mexican Institute of Human Rights and Democracy. “For many families, searching for their missing loved ones on their own is the only way to keep hope alive.”

The unsigned article concluded:

Consequently, caminatas de búsqueda (search walks) have become a widespread practice in Mexico, reflecting the sheer scale of the disappearance crisis. In most instances, the initiative originates with the family members themselves, as official investigations are perceived as too slow or inadequate. When authorities take part, these are referred to as acompañadas (accompanied) searches, or searches coordinated with the State.

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