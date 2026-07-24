Catholic World News

Pope sends birthday wishes to Italian president

July 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram to Sergio Mattarella on July 23 as Italy’s president celebrated his 85th birthday.

Entrusting the president to the intercession of the nation’s patron saints, the Pontiff thanked him for his “constant attention” to Italy’s “ecclesial and social life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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