Catholic World News

Archbishop Gallagher hails Ukrainians’ faith, courage

July 23, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations paid tribute to the faith and courage of the Ukrainian people.

“What struck and moved me most was the courage of the people, their determination, and also their faith in God the Father,” Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher said after returning from a visit to Ukraine. “There is a firm resolve to live as normal a life as possible: to continue working, to care for their children, to look after the elderly, and to foster solidarity with those who have suffered under bombardment.”

“I was deeply impressed by their nobility of spirit and by their determination to preserve their freedom and independence,” Archbishop Gallagher added,

During Archbishop Gallagher’s visit to Ukraine, the Russian military launched a missile and drone attack that struck the neighborhood of the apostolic nunciature, where the prelate was staying.

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