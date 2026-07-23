Catholic World News

Christ is the true bridge-builder, Cardinal Tagle tells Asia’s bishops

July 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle described Christ as the true builder of bridges.

Cardinal Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, “exhorted the assembly to anchor all pastoral discernment in the person of Christ before launching structural initiatives and to pray with biblical images rather than abstract concepts,” the Fides News Agency reported.

In his July 22 reflection, Cardinal Tagle also compared synodal accompaniment to helping someone walk. Citing the example of his 96-year-old father, who is no longer able to walk, Cardinal Tagle said, “How do you walk with someone who cannot walk? You stay. You touch the hand. You whisper to his ears, and he is assured he is not alone.”

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