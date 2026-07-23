Catholic World News

Brazil’s Catholic youth want more doctrine, a reverent liturgy, and less politics, survey finds

July 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: A survey of over 11,000 Catholic youth conducted by the Brazilian bishops’ Episcopal Commission for Youth found that a widespread desire for formation in the faith and in holiness.

Participants also said that their life of faith was hindered by “a lack of reverence for the liturgy and an excessive emphasis on sociopolitical issues,” according to an EWTN News report.

“Among the perceptions voiced by participants, many expressed a desire to find a Church deeply centered on Jesus Christ, spirituality, liturgy, and faith formation,” said Layla Kamila, who works for the episcopal commission. “Open-ended responses also reveal observations regarding the desire for evangelization to keep Christ at the center.”

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