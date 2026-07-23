Catholic World News

Historic Peruvian churches severely damaged following earthquake

July 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on OSV News

CWN Editor's Note: An earthquake in Huancayo, Peru, destroyed approximately homes and caused severe damage to two churches, including the sixteenth-century Church of St. James the Apostle in Chongos Bajo.

“We join in the grief of the families mourning their loved ones, raising our prayers for the eternal rest of the deceased, and asking the Lord to grant strength, comfort, and hope to all,” the Peruvian bishops’ conference said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!