Catholic World News

Vatican denies Rupnik acquittal rumors

July 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican today denied rumors that Father Marko Rupnik’s canonical trial on charges of abusing women religious has ended in acquittal.

“Reports of any deliberation by the judges following the case of Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik are absolutely unfounded,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement. “The deliberation of the case is still ongoing, and the panel is examining documentation from the dioceses involved, the Jesuits, interested parties, and the press.”

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