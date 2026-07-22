Catholic World News

Woman stabbed while praying Rosary in Irish parish

July 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on Waterford Live

CWN Editor's Note: A woman was seriously injured when she was stabbed during the recitation of the Rosary at a church in Tramore, Ireland.

The Diocese of Waterford and Lismore issued a statement praising the “courage and presence of mind shown by the parishioners who assisted during this frightening incident. We also thank the priests of the parish for their immediate pastoral care and concern.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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