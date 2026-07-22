Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi appeals for calm as protests erupt in Bologna

July 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi of Bologna appealed for calm after protests erupted in the Italian city following the death of a Moroccan immigrant under police restraint.

Lamenting hatred and violence, Cardinal Zuppi offered prayers for the person who lost his life and called for respect for the law and institutions. He appealed to the faithful “not to tire of building paths of peace, reconciliation and encounter so that the strength of the love that is given to us by Jesus, sower of goodness in the heart of every person, prevails.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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