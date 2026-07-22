Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch calls for prayer as Lebanon’s president meets with President Trump

July 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Patriarch of the Maronite Catholic Church called for prayer as President Joseph Aoun traveled to Washington to meet with President Trump, amid the Lebanon war.

“However severe the crises facing Lebanon may become, this country is not lost as long as God accompanies it,” said Cardinal Béchara Boutros Raï, O.M.M. “We pray for Lebanon and its officials, asking God to guide them in working for national unity, preserving the dignity of the people and safeguarding sovereignty.”

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