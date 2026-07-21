Catholic World News

US bishops decry demonization of immigrants, law enforcement officers

July 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Migration and Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation said in a joint statement that “acts that diminish or disregard the dignity of any person or group of people should never be normalized in our society.”

“The dehumanization of immigrants, regardless of their legal status, is one such example of this; the vilification of law enforcement officers is yet another,” Bishops Brendan Cahill (Victoria, Texas) and Daniel Garcia (Austin, Texas) said in their July 20 statement, issued in response to “several recent immigration enforcement encounters resulting in the loss of life.”

“Racial profiling in particular not only violates God-given dignity but also inflicts profound harm on individuals, families, and communities by fostering fear, eroding trust, and increasing the risk of unjust and even tragic outcomes,” the prelates said, adding:

We continue to affirm the legitimate role of civil authorities to implement the law in a humane manner and with respect for fundamental human rights, including the rights to life and due process. The power of the state must always be exercised within the limits of the moral law. To that end, we call for accountability, transparency, and justice, which require that meaningful reforms be made to our immigration system.

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