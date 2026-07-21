Catholic World News

Westminster archbishop congratulates new Prime Minster Andy Burnham

July 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Richard Moth, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, extended congratulations to the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, Andy Burnham.

“We are living in challenging times,” said Archbishop Moth. “As Christians we have a duty to be bridgebuilders and peacemakers. Where there are tensions, hostility and injustice, we are called to respond with real concern and respect for the dignity of the person, for the needs of families, the marginalized, and the vulnerable.”

“I look forward to working with the new Prime Minister to build on our long record of constructive partnership with the UK Government, and to further our shared endeavor to serve the common good,” the prelate added.

Burnham, a Catholic born in 1970, attended Catholic primary and secondary schools. In 2015, Burnham called upon the Church to support same-sex marriage and described Pope Francis as “the right man to seize this moment” and “bring the Church into the 21st century.”

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