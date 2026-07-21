Catholic World News

Pontiff to present alma mater’s 1st Pope Leo XIV Sustainability Medal

July 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Villanova University announced the establishment of the Pope Leo XIV Sustainability Medal, which will honor individuals “whose leadership has advanced sustainability, ecological responsibility, and integral human development.”

Pope Leo, a Villanova alumnus, will present the first medal during a conference in Castel Gandolfo in October.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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