Catholic World News

Premonstratensian Rite Mass celebrated in ruins of English abbey

July 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Norbertine priest celebrated a traditional Premonstratensian Rite Mass at the ruins of Bayham Old Abbey on July 11.

“Celebrating the Holy Mass in the ruined sanctuary of Bayham was a reminder that out of the ruins of past tribulations, God continues to raise up new growth in the Church for His glory and for our salvation,” said Father Stephen Morrison, O.Praem.

It was only the second Mass celebrated at the abbey since its suppression in the sixteenth century.

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