Catholic World News

US bishops’ NFP Awareness Week begins

July 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ NFP Awareness Week began on July 19 and concludes on July 25, the anniversary of Humanae Vitae, Pope St. Paul VI’s 1968 encyclical letter on the regulation of birth.

This year’s theme is “Natural Family Planning, Designed by God, Guided by Love, Open to Life.” The bishops’ conference has published biblical reflections, in the form of lectio divina, for each day of the week.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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