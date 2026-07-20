Catholic World News

US bishops’ NFP Awareness Week begins

July 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ NFP Awareness Week began on July 19 and concludes on July 25, the anniversary of Humanae Vitae, Pope St. Paul VI’s 1968 encyclical letter on the regulation of birth.

This year’s theme is “Natural Family Planning, Designed by God, Guided by Love, Open to Life.” The bishops’ conference has published biblical reflections, in the form of lectio divina, for each day of the week.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon20 July
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Apollinaris, Bishop and Martyr

Image for Monday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Apollinaris, Bishop and Martyr

Today is the Optional Memorial of Saint Apollinaris (d. 79). Early accounts report that Apollinaris was ordained bishop by Saint Peter himself and sent as a missionary bishop to Ravenna during the reign of the emperor Claudius. Renowned for his powers to heal in the name of Christ, he was frequently exiled,…

Learn more about this day.

July Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: