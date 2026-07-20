Catholic World News

Pope visits Monte Cassino, prays for peace

July 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV visited the Abbey of Monte Cassino today and had lunch with Benedictine monks there.

Prior to lunch, the Pontiff “paused to pray at the tomb of St. Benedict, entrusting to him his plea for peace in those regions of the world marked by bloodshed and conflict,” according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

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