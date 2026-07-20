Catholic World News

Be leaven that transforms society, Cardinal Czerny tells African Catholic youth

July 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: At the opening Mass of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA), Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., called on African Catholic youth to build “authentic bridges of communion.”

“That does not mean indiscriminately imitating or assimilating the ways of the world, diluting our Christian identity or watering down the demands of the Gospel,” Cardinal Czerny preached at the Mass, celebrated on July 19 at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. “It is, rather, to be in the world as a transforming vitality like yeast.”

“It is not a matter of making a flashy show of ourselves, but rather of living daily lives, quietly transforming the world from within in deep communion with God and with others,” Cardinal Czerny added. “A prudent and patient approach, characteristic of God’s Kingdom, should lead us, disciples of Jesus, to develop an everyday diplomacy, building bridges among ourselves and with everyone, both within the Church and in society.”

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